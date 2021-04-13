NewsGamedaySI.COM
Kawhi Leonard Day-to-Day with Foot Injury

Leonard is traveling with his team during the Clippers' road trip.
© Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

LA Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue gave the media an update on Kawhi Leonard’s sore right foot, which will have him sidelined for Tuesday night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

A good sign indeed. The Clippers’ current East Coast road trip is just three games long, consisting of games against the Pacers, the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers. LA should be able to compete with those first two opponents without Leonard, but their superstar will be much needed against the recently returned Joel Embiid and his Eastern Conference-leading Sixers.

The injury appears to be minor—Leonard likely wouldn’t have traveled with the team for such a short trip otherwise. Hopefully, the Clippers are just being cautious. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray’s tragic ACL tear is yet another painful reminder that any contender’s chance to win a championship hinges on the health of one or two of their players. Though LA needs to be mindful of where they fall in the standings, nothing is more crucial than the availability of Leonard and Paul George come playoff time.

With Leonard out against Indiana, Lue confirmed that the starting lineup will be the same as Sunday’s game (Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac).

Here’s hoping Leonard can join his teammates for at least one of the remaining games during the road trip. 

