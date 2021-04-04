Paul George Believes Rondo Will Hold Clippers More Accountable

Rajon Rondo wasn't traded to the Clippers just for his play, but also his leadership. Paul George believes that Rondo will hold the team more accountable with that leadership.

"Rondo is a leader," George said. "As a point guard, he's a leader. The more comfortable he'll get, we're going to listen to him. I look at him as a leader of this group."

Rondo showed some rust in his debut with the Clippers, but he didn't play too high or low. He ultimately ended up with a stat line of 2 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound, 4 turnovers. Paul George believes Rondo's box scores don't tell the story of his intangibles.

"It was great," George said. "You just see his intangibles. He just sees plays happening."

One thing in particular Paul George enjoyed was that he was able to play in the closeouts more with the presence of Rondo; he didn't have to worry about creating plays.

"We can reserve more energy and we can play on the closeout," George said. "I relate it to the relationship I had with Russell Westbrook. Russ created a lot of closeout situations for me and so it'd be the same thing with Rondo."

The Clippers have another month to get used to each other before the playoffs. Rondo will be in the advanced course of learning how to direct this team. Defeating the Los Angeles Lakers by 20 points is a good start.

Related Stories

Rajon Rondo Speaks For First Time Since Being Traded To Clippers

Rondo Reacts To Mann Having His Rookie Card: 'I Realized How Old I am'

Paul George Playing Against Lakers