Paul George Blasts Refs After Clippers vs. Celtics Game

The LA Clippers lost a close game to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, and while there isn't much shame in losing to the NBA's best team on the road, this is one the Clippers could have gotten.

In the fourth quarter, Paul George was called for a change on what looked to be a clear flop by both Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. The Clippers challenged the play, but the official ruling was upheld after the officiating crew determined George committed an offensive foul on the play.

After the game, George went on Instagram to ask if refs can be fined for poor calls, and posted the video of what he also believed was a flop on Brown and Smart:

While refs are not fined for missed calls, George may be risking one for himself with this post, as the league often fines players for public criticism of officials. For George to react in this way, he clearly feels as if the wrong call was made, and he has a real case. In slow-motion, it seemed clear that the contact between George and both defenders was certainly not enough for them to both fall down like that, but the officials disagreed.

This was a frustrating loss for the Clippers, but they were truly right there with the best team in the NBA, and can feel somewhat good about that.

