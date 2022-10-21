Skip to main content
Paul George Defends Russell Westbrook Following Lakers vs. Clippers Matchup

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the LA Clippers on Thursday night
  Author:
  Publish date:

It was a rough night for Russell Westbrook on Thursday, as the veteran point guard went 0/11 from the field in a loss to the LA Clippers. It was the home opener for the Los Angeles Lakers, and they were hoping to give their fans a better performance, but it was the Clippers fans in attendance who went home happy.

Westbrook's time in Los Angeles has not gone as planned, as neither his performance nor the team around him has been what the Lakers hoped for. That last point is something Paul George spoke on after the game, restating a belief held by many, that this Lakers team simply doesn't fit Russell Westbrook.

"Quite frankly it’s not the team that's geared for him, with the roster that they have," George said after the game when asked about Westbrook. "It's got to work both ways. He was very easily a 30/10/10 guy when he had the keys to the team. You can’t forget about that."

George continued, saying, "I just want him to keep having that joy. Keep having that excitement, that fun, that's what makes him special, the fact he can do that on a nightly basis. I hate to see that it doesn't look like that's there for him. But hopefully in the end it works out for him in his favor."

Teammates in Oklahoma City, George and Westbrook are still close friends off the court. Pulling for his friend and former teammate, George wants to see Westbrook find his joy again.

