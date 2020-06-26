AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Russell Westbrook was the first person Paul George called after learning about Clippers trade

Farbod Esnaashari

The moment Paul George was traded to the LA Clippers, it was a shocker - there wasn't a single person who saw it coming. The first person he called when it happened was Russell Westbrook. That's how special the relationship between the two players are.

Paul George joined Kevin Hart on the Laugh Out Loud Network's "Cold as Balls" interview show, where he discussed his special relationship with Russell Westbrook. Produced by OBB Media, the show has featured a variety of NBA players, ranging from Blake Griffin to Dennis Rodman, with George being the first current Clipper on it.

That love for Rusell Westbrook is why Paul George gave him the respect of being one of the first to know about the trade.

For as much as fans like to speculate that Russell Westbrook is a toxic teammate, that seems to be far from the truth. Multiple NBA players, including Paul George, always speak highly about Westbrook being a brother. Both Enes Kanter and Austin Rivers have stated Russell Westbrook was the best teammate they've ever had.

The one ugly big breakup Westbrook seems to be remembered for is what happened with Kevin Durant, fans hang onto that more than anything. What needs to be remembered is what happened after that. Westbrook's teammates continuously say they love him, while Durant's former Warriors teammates seem to take jabs at him.

George stated he's already developing close relationships with his current Clipper teammates. Playing only 42 games, he still hasn't quite gotten to play with them as much as he'd wanted, but the chemistry is certainly growing. The NBA is a brotherhood, and the connections between players can go beyond basketball.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: 16 NBA Players Test Positive for Coronavirus

On Friday, the NBA and NBPA announced that of 302 players tested for coronavirus, 16 have tested positive.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams on Return: "Whatever my decision will be, it'll be collective"

LA Clippers star Lou Williams says he's still unsure about his decision to play in Orlando, but that he's ready for things to kick off.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

What if the LA Clippers Drafted Vince Carter in 1998?

NBA legend Vince Carter officially announced his retirement today. What if the LA Clippers drafted him instead of Michael Olowokandi in 1998?

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George on Joining the Clippers: "Immediately, we expected to come in and win it all"

It's championship or bust for the LA Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley Takes a Shot at Jared Dudley on Twitter

Patrick Beverley's Twitter trash talk is just as good as his in-game trash talk.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Chronotrigger4lyfe

Three Reasons why the LA Clippers can Win the 2020 NBA Finals

The LA Clippers have as good a chance as any other team to take home this year's NBA title. Here's why.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Lakers Guard Avery Bradley Won't be Alone in Deciding Against Returning to Play

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has decided against playing in Orlando, leaving the LA Clippers' rival team without its starting shooting guard.

Garrett Chorpenning

Sources: The Clippers begin mandatory COVID-19 testing today

The LA Clippers will test players every other day.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

Chronotrigger4lyfe

Rumor: Paul George Could Have Teamed Up with Anthony Davis in Indiana

On the latest episode of the Knuckleheads podcast, Paul George said he could have teamed up with the league's "best power forward" on the Indiana Pacers.

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George says he Needed the NBA Hiatus to Finish Rehabbing his Shoulders

LA Clippers star Paul George said he was still doing shoulder rehabilitation up until the last few weeks.

Garrett Chorpenning