Rockets guard Austin Rivers spoke with fans via Instagram Live on Monday amid the NBA's coronavirus suspension, and the Duke product had some high praise for Russell Westbrook.

Rivers is in his first season as Westbrook's teammate after the Rockets acquired the former Thunder point guard in July. Westbrook and Rivers have only played just 51 games together in 2019-20, but it appears as though Westbrook has made a major impact on his fellow point guard.

"I think people portray [Westbrook] in a way that is just totally not him," Rivers said. "He’s literally the best teammate I’ve ever had in my life. An amazing guy, and an amazing player. It’s been amazing playing with him. He’s incredible. The passion he plays with every night is inspiring. It’s been an amazing process playing with him."

Rivers touched on a slate of other topics on Monday aside from his admiration for Westbrook. The eight-year veteran discussed the improvements he hopes to make whenever the NBA returns, citing a need to increase his aggression on the floor.

"I just think I [need to] improve my aggression," Rivers said. "You know, it's hard. James [Harden] and Russell [Westbrook] are top ten players in the league. ...So they have the ball in their hands a lot. I'm a guard that's used to having the ball, right now I'm playing off ball which is something new for me since I've been here. So that's a big adjustment for me."

Rivers is averaging 8.5 points per game in 2019-20 while shooting 35.8% from three. He and the Rockets will return from the league's coronavirus suspension No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24.