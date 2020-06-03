AllClippers
Paul George says the Clippers are a "really good team of brotherhood"

Farbod Esnaashari

While it hasn't been long, Paul George says he's formed a brotherhood with the Clippers. 

George told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski about some of his greatest teammates ever, and included his current Clipper teammates on that list.

"This is a really good team of brotherhood that we have here," George said.

George's initial response included a list of Indiana Pacer teammates, a team that once went to the Eastern Conference Finals. George spent the majority of his career with the Pacers, so it's only right to list them as his favorite teammates. 

"Roy Hibbert, George Hill, Danny Granger, Monta Ellis, Lance Stevenson, Russell Westbrook, there's no way of leveling them," George said. "They've all played big roles in my career, and they've all been helpful. They've all took on a brotherhood, where I look as them as brothers, and not teammates in this world now."

Paul George has only played 42 games with the LA Clippers. Compared to his 7 years in Indiana, or 2 years in Oklahoma, it really isn't that much time. Despite that, he's still formed that same brotherhood with his current teammates.

"I've built some great bonds with Kawhi, with Patrick, with Lou, Trez," George said.

Earlier in the season, there were reports that the Clippers may have struggled with some chemistry issues. They would lose against teams they shouldn't be losing to, and fans could visibly see the frustration. It was the growing pains of a team with two new All-Stars. All of that is gone now, and this team is ready to win when the season resumes.

