Paul George Joins Serge Ibaka's Cooking Show

Just days after committing to another contract with the LA Clippers, big man Serge Ibaka announced that there will be another season of his "How Hungry Are you?" cooking show. The show, which began in 2019, features an array of unique dishes that Ibaka has his teammates try.

During his time with the Toronto Raptors, players like Kyle Lowry, Kevin Durant, Jeremy Lin, and even Kawhi Leonard joined Ibaka on his show. The show has featured dishes such as roasted crickets, lamb brains, pig's head, and even worms. While the show's main attraction is Ibaka's unique dishes, former teammate Pascal Siakam stated that the show is not just about eating nasty food, but rather bonding with teammates while engaging in important conversations.

In this video clip that Ibaka shared on Twitter, his All-NBA teammate Paul George can be seen joining in the kitchen him before telling the camera, "Wait until you see what this dude had me eat." The video with George came just three days after Ibaka announced on Twitter that there will be a 4th season of "How Hungry Are You?".

Ibaka will be returning to the Clippers after his season was cut short due to a back injury, but the 12-year veteran played very well when he was on the court. In 41 games for the Clippers, Ibaka averaged 11.1 PPG and 6.7 RPG on 51% from the field.

While the Clippers will be looking forward to adding Ibaka back into the rotation next season, it looks as if their big man is already beginning the process of bonding with his teammates through food.

