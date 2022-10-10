Skip to main content
Paul George: Kawhi is Number One and I'm Number Two

Paul George: Kawhi is Number One and I'm Number Two

Paul George has no ego and wants to win.

Many people in the NBA look at Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as 1a and 1b on the Clippers, but George wants to shut that down himself.

After the Clippers played the Minnesota Timberwolves, Paul George wanted to publicly say that he's number two, and Kawhi Leonard is number one on the Clippers.

"Kawhi is number one, and I'm totally fine with it," George said. "Everybody say Kawhi and you are one and one, or 1A and 1B, I’ll publicly say I’m the two. Kawhi is the one, I’m the two. So that part we nipped in the bud. There’s no ego when it comes to that. But with that being said, I believe in my talent and what I do. I believe on any night in what I’m capable of."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Paul George more than showed that he was capable of leading the Clippers as the main option. He helped lead the Clippers to defeat the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals and helped push the Clippers into being two games away from the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. The amount of ego Paul George has to put aside by saying this statement is actually incredibly humbling.

Regardless of who is number one or who is number two on the Clippers, the team will need both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in order to win an NBA Championship this season. Health is key for LA.

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

1206498347.jpg.0
News

Kawhi Leonard Details Relationship With Patrick Beverley

By Joey Linn
fullsizeoutput_d228
News

John Wall Details What Community Work Means to Him

By Joey Linn
5cfaeb872100004011e6c320
News

Norman Powell Reveals Difference Between Raptors and Clippers Kawhi Leonard

By Joey Linn
https---hoopshabit.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2016-04-1183806610
News

Paul George Stars in NBA Commercial With Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard

By Joey Linn
john-wall-getty
News

John Wall Reacts to Kentucky Basketball Copying His Dougie

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123473_168390270_lowres
News

Video: John Wall Recreates His Iconic Dougie Dance Again

By Farbod Esnaashari
Lakers-LeBron
News

LeBron James References Clippers in Hilarious Hypothetical

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123474_168390270_lowres
News

NBA GMs Give Kawhi Leonard Shockingly Low Ranking

By Farbod Esnaashari