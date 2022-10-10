Paul George: Kawhi is Number One and I'm Number Two

Many people in the NBA look at Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as 1a and 1b on the Clippers, but George wants to shut that down himself.

After the Clippers played the Minnesota Timberwolves, Paul George wanted to publicly say that he's number two, and Kawhi Leonard is number one on the Clippers.

"Kawhi is number one, and I'm totally fine with it," George said. "Everybody say Kawhi and you are one and one, or 1A and 1B, I’ll publicly say I’m the two. Kawhi is the one, I’m the two. So that part we nipped in the bud. There’s no ego when it comes to that. But with that being said, I believe in my talent and what I do. I believe on any night in what I’m capable of."

During the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Paul George more than showed that he was capable of leading the Clippers as the main option. He helped lead the Clippers to defeat the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals and helped push the Clippers into being two games away from the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. The amount of ego Paul George has to put aside by saying this statement is actually incredibly humbling.

Regardless of who is number one or who is number two on the Clippers, the team will need both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in order to win an NBA Championship this season. Health is key for LA.

