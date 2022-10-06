Skip to main content
Paul George: Kawhi Leonard Has Gotten Bigger and Stronger

Kawhi Leonard has improved his body to be better than before.

Ever since Kawhi Leonard went out with an ACL tear, he's spent all of his time rehabbing and improving his body. According to Paul George, he looks even better than before.

In an interview with ESPN, Paul George revealed what he's seen from Kawhi Leonard since he's returned to the court with the Clippers.

"He looks great," George said. "He looks like himself. You can see it when he's on the floor, warmups, when he's getting ready, he's like a kid on the court just dribbling around. He has that excitement to play basketball again and that's scary. He looks sharp, he looks explosive, he looks quick. He's gotten bigger and stronger, he's ready... It's scary that he put most more muscle on, a scary matchup for anyone that has to guard him."

Kawhi Leonard looked like his usual self during his first preseason game with the Clippers against the Portland Trail Blazers. In 16 minutes, he had 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. When a player is returning from injury, nothing can really replicate the reps from playing in an actual game. The true barometer for how Kawhi Leonard looks will be in the regular season, as he's frequently shown he plays in a different gear when comparing the regular season to preseason. 

This season will hopefully be a very special one for Clipper fans, and Kawhi Leonard is the key to all of it.

