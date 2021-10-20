Paul George Reacts to Facing Steph Curry and the Warriors

The LA Clippers will open their season on Thursday evening against the Golden State Warriors. The Clippers got to observe their first opponent take down the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and Paul George had some thoughts regarding that game.

When asked about his observations from the Warriors win over the Lakers, George said that "They move the ball. It’s scary. Steph didn’t shoot it well, and they still win. So we just have to be ready for their ball movement. I thought the Lakers played them well. Put bodies on them. Forced them to make plays at the rim."

The Warriors found a way to beat the Lakers despite surrendering 67 combined points to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and getting a rare 5/21 shooting performance from Steph Curry. The outcome was aided by a very poor performance from Russell Westbrook, who shot just 4/13 from the field and was a game worst -23 in his Lakers debut.

Considering the fact that Steph Curry will almost certainly not shoot that poorly on Thursday, the Clippers will need to be much sharper than the Lakers were in order to grab a victory in their season opener. The Clippers played the Warriors three times last season, and took the season series 2-1. Their lone loss came on the road after surrendering a 20-point lead once Steph Curry exploded for 38 points on 9/14 from deep.

The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka to begin the season, but Paul George seems ready to shoulder an increased workload while he awaits reinforcements.

