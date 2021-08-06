Paul George Reacts to Reggie Jackson Re-Signing With Clippers

After Reggie Jackson was bought out by the Detroit Pistons in 2020, Paul George put in a call to his longtime friend. Jackson told the media in his first interview as a Clipper that his relationship with Paul George is primarily what brought him to the Clippers, stating that George had told him over the phone that he should come join him in Los Angeles.

The friendship between Reggie Jackson and Paul George dates back to the 2011 lockout when the two players, who share the same agent, worked out together while they awaited the NBA's return. The two had long dreamed of competing for a championship with one another, and that desire ultimately brought Reggie to the Clippers.

After two successful seasons in Los Angeles, including a historically great playoff run, Reggie Jackson was set to become a free agent this summer. On Friday, the first day that deals can be officially agreed upon, Reggie Jackson reportedly agreed to a two-year / $22M deal to return to the Clippers.

Shortly after the news became public, Paul George posted this on his Instagram story:

Via @ygtrece on Instagram

After the Clippers were eliminated in the Western Conference Finals, Reggie Jackson thanked his teammates through tears for saving him. Reggie specifically thanked Paul George for getting on the phone and helping bring him to the Clippers. Now, after completing the most successful playoff run in franchise history together, Reggie Jackson and Paul George will be teammates for another two seasons in their pursuit of an NBA championship.

Related Articles

Free Agent Reggie Jackson Still Practicing with LA Clippers

Report: Nicolas Batum Re-Signs with LA Clippers

Report: Kawhi Leonard Attended LA Clippers' Draft Workouts