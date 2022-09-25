Paul George Shares Hilarious Steph Curry Joke

One of the greatest players in NBA history, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is also an elite golfer. It is not uncommon for basketball stars to take up golfing in the offseason; however, few do it at the level Steph Curry does. During a recent Q & A session at the KIA Forum, LA Clippers star Paul George joked about this when asked about his own golf game.

"It's going alright," George said of his golf game. "I'm at the early stage. I can't really say I'm good at it yet, but I am enjoying playing it. I guess that's a start. I'm gonna continue working on it, somebody has gotta take Steph down, so that's my goal right now."

Paul George and Steph Curry will be battling for the top spot in the Western Conference this season, but before that begins, George has his sights set on the golf course. Knowing that Steph is the pinnacle of NBA players turned golfers, George recognizes where his golf games needs to be.

Once the season begins, which is now just a few weeks away, focus will shift to back to the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors will be retuning a similar roster to last year's title team, while the Clippers will be adding Kawhi Leonard and John Wall to a group that is established.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reveals Untold Details From Donald Sterling Scandal

Kawhi Leonard Makes Appearance at New York Fashion Week

Exclusive: Matt Barnes Reveals Difference Between Lakers and Clippers