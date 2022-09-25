Skip to main content
Paul George Shares Hilarious Steph Curry Joke

Adam Pantozzi | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Paul George Shares Hilarious Steph Curry Joke

LA Clippers star Paul George is coming for Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

One of the greatest players in NBA history, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is also an elite golfer. It is not uncommon for basketball stars to take up golfing in the offseason; however, few do it at the level Steph Curry does. During a recent Q & A session at the KIA Forum, LA Clippers star Paul George joked about this when asked about his own golf game.

"It's going alright," George said of his golf game. "I'm at the early stage. I can't really say I'm good at it yet, but I am enjoying playing it. I guess that's a start. I'm gonna continue working on it, somebody has gotta take Steph down, so that's my goal right now."

Paul George and Steph Curry will be battling for the top spot in the Western Conference this season, but before that begins, George has his sights set on the golf course. Knowing that Steph is the pinnacle of NBA players turned golfers, George recognizes where his golf games needs to be.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Once the season begins, which is now just a few weeks away, focus will shift to back to the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors will be retuning a similar roster to last year's title team, while the Clippers will be  adding Kawhi Leonard and John Wall to a group that is established.

Steph Curry Reveals Untold Details From Donald Sterling Scandal

Kawhi Leonard Makes Appearance at New York Fashion Week

Exclusive: Matt Barnes Reveals Difference Between Lakers and Clippers

paul-george-iso
News

Paul George Gives Update on Health

By Joey Linn
Jun 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes past Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the third quarter during game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Cleared For 5-on-5

By Joey Linn
USATSI_13773446
News

Rate the Trade: Myles Turner to the LA Clippers

By Joey Linn
Feb 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Update: Clippers Following Kawhi Leonard's Lead

By Joey Linn
GettyImages-697963026
News

The LA Clippers Have Signed Three New Players

By Joey Linn
IMG_7147
News

Kawhi Leonard Spotted at 49ers vs. Seahawks Game

By Joey Linn
Steph-Curry-Paul-George-GETTY-1236874723
News

Paul George Reveals Most Exciting Matchups For Clippers This Year

By Joey Linn
https---clipperholics.com-files-2016-12-8937017-draymond-green-blake-griffin-nba-golden-state-warriors-los-angeles-clippers
News

Draymond Green Blasts Lob City Clippers

By Joey Linn