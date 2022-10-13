Skip to main content
Paul George Shares Support For Russell Westbrook

LA Clippers star Paul George shared support for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has had a tough time in LA. What was supposed to be an exciting homecoming has turned into a lot of vitriol from the fanbase and media. While Westbrook's performance has not been where he or the organization would like it to be, a lot of the hate has been unwarranted.

A recent example of this came during Wednesday's pre-season game, when videos surfaced of Westbrook seemingly ignoring the team while they were huddled up without him. On one occasion, Patrick Beverley attempted to call Westbrook into the huddle, but the veteran point guard never joined. Because this video, and another taken pre-game were both cut short, neither told the full story.

Westbrook addressed the media on Thursday regarding both videos, and explained that they were taken out of context. For the pre-game video, Westbrook said that has been his routine for years. For the other video that was taken in-game, Westbrook said he was having a discussion with the coaching staff, and later joined his teammates.

Also on Thursday, Westbrook's former teammate and current LA Clippers star Paul George shared support for the Lakers guard on Twitter:

George has always been supportive of Westbrook, even after the two went their separate ways in the summer of 2019. With this latest story being made to be something it was not, George came to the defense of his former teammate.

