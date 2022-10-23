Phoenix Suns Injury Report Against LA Clippers Revealed

The Phoenix Suns may be experiencing a somewhat rocky start to the NBA season, but the positive thing is that they're healthy. As the team gears up to face the LA Clippers tonight, all of their key players are intact.

The only two players listed on the injury report for the Phoenix Suns are Cameron Johnson (questionable with a right hip contusion), and Landry Shamet (probable with a left hip strain).

The Suns are coming off a nailbiting loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, where Anfernee Simons unexpectedly hit a game-winner against Phoenix. In the game before that, the team found themselves down big against the Dallas Mavericks but figured out a way to successfully rally a comeback thanks to the heroics of Damion Lee.

Assuming things hold up, this will be the very first time the Phoenix Suns face the LA Clippers with Kawhi Leonard playing since the 2020-21 NBA season. The team never faced Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs and it was a hot talking point throughout the series. Leonard isn't entirely back yet though, as fans could see he still needed way more game reps and will be on a strict minutes restriction. Regardless, tonight should be a very fun game between two teams who were just in the Western Conference Finals just two seasons ago.

