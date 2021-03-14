Report: LA Clippers' Patrick Beverley OUT vs. New Orleans Pelicans

After heading to the locker room midway through the Clippers’ win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, Point Guard Patrick Beverley will miss Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans with right knee soreness.

The injury comes at a pivotal moment. While it has been reported that the Clippers will be sitting out the trade deadline due to hard cap restrictions and a lack of picks, Beverley would’ve likely been included in any deal the Clippers could make. His salary figure would help for matching purposes if LA were to pursue a big name like, say, Kyle Lowry.

The irony in this injury and as it pertains to the Clippers’ trade dilemma is that it signals more than ever that LA probably should pursue a new starting point guard. While Beverley has been excellent when healthy, Sunday’s matchup marks the eleventh game out of 40 that Beverley will miss this season. Beverley has only been truly healthy (playing more than 51 games) once during his Clippers’ tenure, back in the 2018-19 season. His knee in particular seems to be chronically fragile, and he’s going to have to manage it for the rest of his career.

The Clippers are going to be cautious with Beverley going forward, as they know he is most valuable come playoff time. Reggie Jackson will likely start in his place, where he’s performed admirably so far this season. It will be interesting to see if this injury pushes LA to make a move at the deadline in order to obtain a point guard who is available more often.

