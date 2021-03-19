NewsGamedaySI.COM
Report: LA Clippers' Paul George Fined $35,000 for Complaints about Foul Calls

George was docked for 'public criticism of the officiating.'
LA Clippers forward Paul George has been fined $35,000 for ‘public criticism of the officiating,’ according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The fine came in response to George’s postgame rant following the Clippers’ 109-85 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. George was upset at the lack of foul calls after LA’s attempts at the rim. This has been an ongoing issue that George has expressed to the media after multiple recent games.

George went 5-11 in the painted area against Dallas, and was officially fouled twice at the rim, shooting just three free throws. As a team, LA attempted 30 shots at the rim and attempted 11 free throws.

George then touched on his teammates’ unwillingness to give into the growing trend in the league to exaggerate calls.

