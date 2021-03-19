Report: LA Clippers' Paul George Fined $35,000 for Complaints about Foul Calls

LA Clippers forward Paul George has been fined $35,000 for ‘public criticism of the officiating,’ according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The fine came in response to George’s postgame rant following the Clippers’ 109-85 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. George was upset at the lack of foul calls after LA’s attempts at the rim. This has been an ongoing issue that George has expressed to the media after multiple recent games.

“I think a lot of calls are not going our way,” George said. “We’re putting a lot of pressure at the rim. It’s insane that we’re not getting these calls, but it is what it is. It’s nothing new to me. Hopefully, we’ll send a bunch of clips in. The league’s got to take a look at this.”

George went 5-11 in the painted area against Dallas, and was officially fouled twice at the rim, shooting just three free throws. As a team, LA attempted 30 shots at the rim and attempted 11 free throws.

“It’s just a bunch of lies,” George said bluntly. “Can’t go much further than that...they know what’s going on.”

George then touched on his teammates’ unwillingness to give into the growing trend in the league to exaggerate calls.

“If they’re not going to call it, they’re not going to call it,” he said. “That’s the sucky part about it: we’re not flopping players. We’re not players that are throwing our bodies into other players. We play physical, no different than any other player in this league...unless we start diving and playing a flopping game, there’s really nothing much that we can do.”

