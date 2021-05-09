Rondo Says Clippers Have Championship DNA

Sports Illustrated home
Rajon Rondo believes in the Clippers
Rajon Rondo was traded to the Clippers to help the team win a championship with his leadership, and that's exactly what he believes the team is capable of.

That unselfishness is part of why Rondo believes the Clippers have championship DNA. Every single player on the roster wants the other to succeed, and are willing to pass up good shots for great shots.

Rondo has a special relationship with Clippers head coach Ty Lue, and their positivity has been infectious around the team. The team has always had the roster to win a championship, but their biggest issues were: communication, accountability, and adjustments. Rondo believes the Clippers have all the tools necessary to win a title, and it's just about putting it together.

“Tyronn Lue is a multiple-time champion himself," Rondo said. "Kawhi Leonard, Serge, so we have the DNA. We have all the talent and the blueprint to do it, it’s just a matter of coming together and doing the job with one another."

The LA Clippers have only five regular-season games left before the quest for immortality begins. After defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, the New York Knicks are up next.

