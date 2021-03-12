NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Serge Ibaka Stresses Importance of Second Half of Season

Serge Ibaka Stresses Importance of Second Half of Season

The LA Clippers' center wants his team ready before they enter the postseason.
Author:
Publish date:

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers' center wants his team ready before they enter the postseason.

Clippers Center Serge Ibaka had some motivational words for his teammates as LA enters the second half of the regular season, with the playoffs just around the corner.

The NBA playoffs are set to begin on May 22nd, just over two months away. As it stands now, the Clippers are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference, less than a percentage point behind the Los Angeles Lakers. It is unclear how much the Clippers value homecourt advantage, particularly in a season where fan attendance is still such a question mark. However, it sounds as though Ibaka is referring less so to wins, and more so to good habits.

Obviously, the little details can vary from night to night, and from opponent to opponent. But there is no denying that the most crucial aspect that the Clippers must improve on is their defense. LA currently ranks 14th in the league in defensive rating, which is not going to cut it if the Clippers want to win a championship. Other than the 2017-18 Warriors (who, let’s be honest, were a cheat code), no NBA champion has ranked outside of the top 10 in defensive rating since the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers (also a cheat code).

Ibaka is at the center of the Clippers’ defensive identity. If LA hopes to dominate in the postseason, Ibaka will have to be an elite rim protector and a decent switch defender. He’ll also potentially have to deal with tough matchups like Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert and Nikola Jokic.

If Ibaka can make these All-Stars work for their points and stretch them out to the three-point line on the other end, it’ll increase the Clippers’ chances immensely. He’s by no means the end-all be-all for LA, but every piece of the puzzle matters.

Related Articles 

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Decisive Win over the Golden State Warriors

Should the Clippers pursue PJ Tucker now that he is no longer a Rocket?

Steve Kerr Reveals That Warriors Pursued Nicolas Batum Last Offseason

USATSI_15711211
News

Serge Ibaka Stresses Importance of Second Half of Season

Mar 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket as he is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the second half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Decisive Win over the Golden State Warriors

USATSI_13698734_168384702_lowres
News

Should the Clippers pursue PJ Tucker now that he is no longer a Rocket?

USATSI_15405418
News

Steve Kerr Reveals That Warriors Pursued Nicolas Batum Last Offseason

USATSI_13555447_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard's Jersey More Popular Than LeBron James' Jersey in Canada

USATSI_13740234
News

LA Clippers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Among 2021 Olmypics Finalists

USATSI_15690683
News

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_13781843_168384702_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry's Agent Says Trade Rumors About Leaving Toronto Are Not True