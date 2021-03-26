NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Should the Clippers take a look at Gorgui Dieng?

Should the Clippers take a look at Gorgui Dieng?

Gorgui Dieng was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies
Author:
Publish date:
Gorgui Dieng was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies

While the NBA world was still talking about the trade deadline fallout, the Memphis Grizzlies waived Gorgui Dieng.

Most eyes are on what LaMarcus Aldridge and Andre Drummond are going to do next, but Dieng is also an attractive candidate. Dieng won't make or break a team, but he'll be a very solid backup player for a team. Here's what he's averaging this season: 7.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.3 APG, on 52/48/88 shooting. Dieng is doing this all off the bench, in about 17 minutes a game.

Dieng may not be a regular rotation player for the LA Clippers, but he would definitely be impactful in moments where Serge Ibaka or Ivica Zubac are injured. He's a stretch four / five, and those will always be useful in the modern NBA. Acquiring Dieng may not be an immediate priority for the Clippers, but he'll likely receive attention from many contending teams. Everyone could use a stretch big that's averaging 52/48/88 shooting splits.

Right now, contending teams seem to be focused on Andre Drummond, and LaMarcus Aldridge. Aldridge is reportedly having conversations with the LA Clippers, but the Miami Heat are the likely favorites to sign him. If the Clippers strike out on Aldridge, then Dieng would be a much easier fit for the team. The Clippers should definitely be taking a look at Gorgui Dieng.

Related Stories

Report: LA Clippers Trade Lou Williams to Atlanta Hawks, Acquire Rajon Rondo

Marcus Morris Sr. Calls Lou Williams the Greatest Sixth Man of All Time

NBA Players React to Lou Williams, Rajon Rondo Trade

USATSI_13790660_168384702_lowres
News

Should the Clippers take a look at Gorgui Dieng?

USATSI_15485544
News

Lou Williams Considered Retiring after Being Traded

USATSI_15795178
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Short-handed Victory over the San Antonio Spurs

USATSI_13994560_168384702_lowres
News

Report: LaMarcus Aldridge Will Have Conversations With LA Clippers

USATSI_14885522_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George reacts to Lou Williams trade: 'He's a presence that's gonna be missed'

Mar 25, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
News

Terance Mann Shows Off Rajon Rondo Card He's Carried in Wallet Since Middle School

USATSI_13022966
News

Shaq says LA Clippers improved 'leadership wise' with Rondo trade

USATSI_14734248_168384702_lowres
News

Members of LA Clippers Post Tributes for Lou Williams After Trade