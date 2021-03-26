Should the Clippers take a look at Gorgui Dieng?

While the NBA world was still talking about the trade deadline fallout, the Memphis Grizzlies waived Gorgui Dieng.

Most eyes are on what LaMarcus Aldridge and Andre Drummond are going to do next, but Dieng is also an attractive candidate. Dieng won't make or break a team, but he'll be a very solid backup player for a team. Here's what he's averaging this season: 7.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.3 APG, on 52/48/88 shooting. Dieng is doing this all off the bench, in about 17 minutes a game.

Dieng may not be a regular rotation player for the LA Clippers, but he would definitely be impactful in moments where Serge Ibaka or Ivica Zubac are injured. He's a stretch four / five, and those will always be useful in the modern NBA. Acquiring Dieng may not be an immediate priority for the Clippers, but he'll likely receive attention from many contending teams. Everyone could use a stretch big that's averaging 52/48/88 shooting splits.

Right now, contending teams seem to be focused on Andre Drummond, and LaMarcus Aldridge. Aldridge is reportedly having conversations with the LA Clippers, but the Miami Heat are the likely favorites to sign him. If the Clippers strike out on Aldridge, then Dieng would be a much easier fit for the team. The Clippers should definitely be taking a look at Gorgui Dieng.

