Steph Curry Dominates Again, Warriors Defeat Clippers 105-90

This game between the Clippers and Warriors looked like every bit of a 12:30 tip-off until Steph Curry decided it was time to go home. The turnovers and missed shots for both teams were egregious in the first half, with neither team eclipsing 50 points before halftime. The Warriors came into this game with an NBA-best streak of 42-straight games with at least 100 points, and that looked to be in jeopardy until the 4th quarter.

The Clippers hung in this game with their defense, but the turnovers eliminated any chance they had to mount a comeback or build a lead. With 24 turnovers as a team, this was the most turnovers the Clippers have had in a game since 2018. It led to far too many possessions for a Golden State Warriors team that was bound to explode offensively.

That explosion came in the final frame after Steph Curry received a technical foul for yelling at an official following what should have been a foul call and free throws for Steph. From that moment forward, he took over the game. Curry finished with 33 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 7 threes, and 6 steals on 53.8% from the field. He became the first player in NBA history to put up that stat line or better in a regular season game.

As great as Steph Curry was, the problem for the Clippers in this game was their lackluster offense. For the 7th time this season, the Clippers failed to reach 100 points. This is a mark the team failed to reach just 8 total times last season. The offense has been the team's problem all season long, and it now ranks just 25th in the entire NBA.

Anchored by the turnovers, the Clippers' offense was not helped by the poor play of Reggie Jackson who didn't score a single point in 21 minutes of play. The Clippers often seem to go as Reggie goes, and this game was no exception.

The Clippers will look to get back on track against the New Orleans Pelicans tomorrow on the last half of a back to back.