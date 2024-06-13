Steph Curry Makes Massive Kawhi Leonard Statement
Steph Curry has officially launched a podcast with his father Dell Curry called Heat Check on Audible. In the very first episode, Curry was asked who the greatest five players of his generation were, and his answer may surprise you.
To preface Curry's statement, he excluded the first four years of his career which excluded Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan from his list.
"Mine is kind of split like right on a changing of the guard," Curry said. "Because you could say Kobe and Tim Duncan in the first four years of my career, so I'm going to exclude that. I'm gonna go from basically 2009-2023 right now. LeBron, KD, Kawhi - I know, every time you do this you're going to miss somebody... Obviously, myself... I'm gonna say James [Harden].
To sum the quote up, Steph Curry's greatest five players of his generation are LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Steph Curry himself.
Some notable omissions from Curry's list are Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Nikola Jokic. However, when you look at who won championships from 2014-2020, that entire list is dominated by Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Kawhi Leonard.
Because of Leonard's recent injuries, most people tend to underrate the kind of player he actually is. It's both surprising and refreshing to see Steph Curry give Leonard his flowers.
