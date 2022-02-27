Steph Curry Reacts to James Wiseman's Scrimmage

James Wiseman has been working hard to get back on the floor. It's been a rough start to Wiseman's career, as the big man has played just 39 career games after going top-2 in the 2020 draft; however, the Warriors are still hopeful that he can be a key contributor for years to come. With some positive developments coming out of practices and scrimmages, it seems as if the beginning of that process could be nearing.

After his first 5-on-5 scrimmage, Wiseman told the media that "It went great. I got a couple dunks... I’m in the last stages [of rehab]... So I just gotta keep working." Wiseman added that he will likely spend some time in the G-League before returning to NBA action. At the beginning of February, head coach Steve Kerr said that there's a chance that Wiseman could be playing come playoff time; however, he clarified that the Warriors don't really know what to expect.

Steph Curry had some high praise for Wiseman following this scrimmage as well, stating that "He looked good. It was weird, it was just like that rusty post All-Star Break scrimmage where the overall game was pretty sloppy, but he had a lot of good energy. He had that put-back dunk, just kinda chomping at the bit to get to the next step of his return to play. He is a beast when you look at him on the floor. Especially when the rest of our team is quote unquote undersized, he does stand out. He can do some amazing things, it's just a matter of him getting comfortable... It was a good step in terms of his comeback."

Related Articles

Norman Powell Calls Out NBA For Lakers Favoritism

Ty Lue Says Clippers Didn't Even Prepare For LeBron and Lakers

Injury Update: Paul George is 'Feeling Better'