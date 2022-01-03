Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Steph Curry Reveals How Klay Thompson Looked in Practice
    January 3, 2022

    Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry shared his excitement for Klay Thompson's looming return from injury
    Golden State Warriors

    Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry shared his excitement for Klay Thompson's looming return from injury

    For the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson shared the court together. While it was just a practice scrimmage, the splash brothers are now one step closer to rejoining forces on an NBA floor. Positive reports about Klay's development continue to come out, with one of the most recent updates coming from Steph Curry himself.

    When asked what he saw from Klay in their scrimmage together, Steph said, "A lot of shots. I think I counted like 17 in 12 minutes. He was getting them up... He shot over 50%... It's exciting. It's not about anything other than him getting back and playing basketball, and that's what we're all looking forward to. He's worked so hard, and been through so much in two and a half years, so for him to have an opportunity to play basketball again and not be rehabbing and just enjoy himself and enjoy basketball - you can see it in his face, he knows he's close, and that's cool to watch."

    Steph added that things will work out the way they are are supposed to once Klay returns to game action, emphasizing that when Klay is having fun and playing basketball, good things happen. This is certainly the hope for Golden State, as they look to pursue another NBA championship with the splash brothers.

