    Draymond Green Reveals What NBA Player Talks The Most Trash
    Golden State Warriors anchor Draymond Green says Kevin Durant is the NBA's best trash talker
    Golden State Warriors anchor Draymond Green says Kevin Durant is the NBA's best trash talker

    Aside from his championships, All-Star appearances, All-NBA honors, and DPOY award, Draymond Green is known for being one of the league's best instigators. One of the most openly passionate players in the league, Green will do whatever it takes to win. Often times, this includes trash talk.

    On Tuesday morning, Draymond teased a snippet of his upcoming podcast episode where he discusses the NBA's best trash talkers. While he of course gave himself that crown, he mentioned Kevin Durant as the NBA's best trash talker outside of himself. Draymond said, "I've always told people that KD is one of the biggest trash talkers to me since I came in the league. And it would be disrespectful stuff like, 'Ay, who is this?' KD would turn a dude around like trying to look at the back of his jersey to see his name on the back."

    Draymond continued by saying that "K would say stuff to people and you're like, 'Yo you Kevin Durant, there's not really much I can say back.' And KD got those one liners like 'Oh he drunk at the bar!' K will hit somebody with a crossover and say 'Ay he drunk at the bar!' So, I think if I'm not going with myself, I would have to say KD for sure."

    Draymond Green and Kevin Durant were of course teammates for the peak of Golden State's dynasty, and despite their rocky end to KD's time with the Warriors, the two have seemingly put all of that behind them.

