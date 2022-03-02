Terance Mann Responds to Clippers Doubters

The LA Clippers are two games above .500, have won four-straight games, and are 6-1 over their last 7 contests. They have done all of this with their best three players on the sidelines, but Terance Mann isn't surprised. Despite Kawhi Leonard missing the entire season, Paul George missing over half the season, and Norman Powell playing just three games, Mann believes people wrote the Clippers off too early.

Following the Clippers' win over Houston on Tuesday night, Mann said that "A lot of people wrote us off the map when they found out who was injured. They don’t really know what we got." This is consistent with what Mann said after the Clippers' most recent win against Lakers. When asked what he would say if someone told him before the season that the Clippers would be .500 despite missing Kawhi for the entire season and PG for over half the season, Mann said he would have expected an even better record. He has trust in himself and his teammates, and that has shown on the court.

Despite Mann's confidence in the group that takes the floor every night, it is indeed impressive what the Clippers have been able to accomplish this shorthanded. There is likely not another team in the NBA that would be sitting two games above .500 with their top talent missing this much time, but that is exactly what the Clippers have done. The NBA does not hand out awards in March, but if the Clippers keep up this level of play, they will be a team that nobody wants to face in the playoffs.

