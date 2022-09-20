According to a recent report from Keith Smith of Spotrac, the LA Clippers have signed three new players to non-guaranteed training camp deals. Per Smith, the Clippers signed Michael Devoe, Keaton Wallace, and Lucas Williamson to Exhibit 10 contracts.

An Exhibit 10 deal is a single-season NBA contract for minimum-salary, that allows teams to convert the contract into a two-way deal before the regular season begins. With one two-way spot available, the Clippers will likely be looking to fill that spot with one of the three players just recently signed.

Michael Devoe, a 6'5" guard, played four seasons at Georgia Tech. Averaging 17.9 PPG on an efficient 46.2% clip from the floor during his senior season, Devoe has upside as a scorer. The 2021 ACC tournament MVP also knocked down 39.3% of his shots from deep in college on just under five attempts per game.

Keaton Wallace has familiarity with the Clippers organization, appearing in 31 games for their G-League affiliate last season. In those games, Wallace averaged 18.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 5.2 APG. Knocking down 40% of his shots from deep, while also coming up with an impressive 1.7 steals per game, the 6'4" guard is an intriguing all-around prospect who will be looking to stick around beyond training camp.

A similar build to Wallace and Devoe, 6'4" guard Lucas Williamson was a defensive standout at Loyola. Making three MVC All-Defense teams, including two MVC DPOY awards, Williamson is a proven stopper on that end. Hitting 39.0% of his shots from deep last season, on a solid 5.7 attempts per game, there is legitimate "Three and D" upside with Williamson.

Each of these three players will likely be competing for one two-way spot in training camp. The Clippers have been a great place for players looking to establish themselves, so perhaps one of their Exhibit 10 signings can do just that.

