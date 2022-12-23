Updated Injury Report: LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The LA Clippers are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, in what is their last game until after Christmas. This begins an extensive road trip for the Clippers, and they certainly want to start their trip with a win. With just their third fully-healthy game all season coming in their last contest against the Charlotte Hornets, the Clippers were hoping to put together a long stretch of good health, but just one game later another injury has popped up.

After listing John Wall as questionable, the Clippers announced shortly before game time that he would miss this contest with an ankle sprain. The current severity is unknown, but this is not a rest situation for Wall, who has only been resting on one half of back to backs this season.

It has been a struggle for Wall over his last several games, as both his shooting and shot selection have hurt the Clippers when he has been on the floor. The veteran point guard has still shown flashes of what the Clippers hoped he'd be when they signed him, but those flashes will have to become more consistent as the season goes on.

For now, Wall is sidelined with an ankle sprain, and will get a few days to recover before the Clippers play again. He will likely receive another status update shortly before the team's next game which comes on Monday in Detroit.

