Skip to main content

Updated Injury Report: Paul George OUT vs. Utah Jazz

The LA Clippers will be without Paul George on Monday night
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After being listed as questionable, LA Clippers star Paul George will not play on Monday night vs. the Utah Jazz. George was initially questionable with knee soreness, but has now been ruled out with a right hamstring tendon strain. This change in injury is certainly confusing, and leaves more questions about a potential timetable for George.

When he initially left the game with knee soreness, George seemed to be in good spirits on the bench, and was heard after the game telling chairman Steve Ballmer that he was all good, despite a little soreness. All signs pointed towards George and the Clippers being overly cautious with his knee, but it now seems as if the initial knee injury was actually something different. Whether or not this turns into an extended absence is something that is not currently known.

George being ruled out several hours before game time suggests that the injury may be a little more bothersome to the star forward than initially anticipated. Hopefully it is nothing too major for George, and he can join the Clippers for their big game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Ty Lue will address the media shortly before game time, and should have somewhat of an update on what changed from George's initial injury status to what is now being called a right hamstring tendon strain.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About 'Devastating' Injury in 2021 Playoffs

Marcus Morris: Joe Ingles Gave Kawhi Leonard 'Cheap Shot' in Playoffs

Jason Preston Honoring Mother During Lung Cancer Awareness Month

USATSI_19377367_168390270_lowres
News

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Injury Report Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
0b262e3d-gregg-popovich-hugs-kawhi-leonard-getty-images
News

Gregg Popovich Opens up About Kawhi Leonard

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19471355_168390270_lowres
News

John Wall Makes History During Clippers vs Spurs

By Farbod Esnaashari
0dc40af0-7fb2-11eb-b49d-ea358ad1cf3a
News

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich

By Joey Linn
Mar 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after scoring a basket against the San Antonio Spurs the first quarter at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard PLAYING vs. Spurs

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19360363
News

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19453603
News

Kawhi Leonard Believes His Full Injury Recovery Timeline is Two Years

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17520655
News

Jason Preston Honoring Mother During Lung Cancer Awareness Month

By Joey Linn