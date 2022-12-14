WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Hilariously Leaves Mascot Hanging

Every now and then, Kawhi Leonard unintentionally gives fans a goldmine meme moment. That happened last night after the LA Clippers defeated the Boston Celtics.

Kawhi Leonard walked up to the Clippers mascot Chuck the Condor, grabbed a sharpie to autograph a ball, but then just nonchalantly walked away without actually signing anything. It was a very hilarious robotic Kawhi moment as if his brain wasn't sure what to do anymore after grabbing the sharpie.

Besides the unintentionally hilarious antics, the most important thing for the Clippers is that Kawhi Leonard is finally starting to look healthy again. After missing a majority of the early season with both a swollen knee and an ankle sprain, Kawhi is finally starting to play a string of games again. Kawhi played against the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, and Boston Celtics - the Clippers went 3-1 during those games.

Not only is Kawhi finally starting to string together some games, but he also put up a vintage performance against the NBA's best Boston Celtics. Fans haven't seen Kawhi have a performance like that since 2021. Leonard put up 25 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, on 10/12 field goals against Boston.

Up next for the LA Clippers is the Minnesota Timberwolves at the start of a back-to-back. It's a brutal week for the team, where they play four games in six nights - Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Washington Wizards. Game one of the four was a success, just not for the Clippers mascot.

