Clippers' Reported DeMar DeRozan Interest Completely Misses the Mark

The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-12 for the season and desperately need to turn things around. Since they owe their first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, pivoting and rebuilding is not an option. If they are going to make any moves, it will be a win-now move to help their chances this season.

Their latest reported target, however, suggest that they haven't learned from their mistakes. Sam Amick of The Athletic revealed on Monday as part of his interview with Kings GM Scott Perry that the Clippers "have some interest" in DeMar DeRozan, per "league sources."

DeMar DeRozan Would Be a Horrendous Fit for the Clippers

The Clippers' desire to be buyers on the trade market is understandable. Their interest in another veteran in their late 30s, however, is not. DeRozan is 36 years old and has shown major signs of decline in his Kings tenure.

Even in his prime, DeRozan would have been as bad of a fit as any for these Clippers. He needs the ball in his hands to be effective as he is a poor off-ball player due to his lack of three-point shooting. He is a master of the mid-range, but that skill set is less useful when you are playing next to James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Your three offensive stars all being ball-dominant players make little sense. DeRozan becomes a less valuable player when playing next to other elite offensive players.

Defensively, DeRozan has long been one of the worst at his position. He is too slow and unathletic to guard smaller players at this point, and he is not big or strong enough to guard big men. He doesn't really have a good defensive position, one of the many factors for why the Kings have been a disaster on that end since his arrival in Sacramento.

DeRozan makes $24.5 million this season, so a trade would be relatively easy to construct. His connection to LA and his desire to play in his hometown may be what's driving this interest for the Clippers, but the on-court fit is highly questionable.

The Clippers need more youth and athleticism. They are statistically the worst transition team in the league, because they are physically overmatched every single night. Adding another defensively challenged, physically limited veteran would only exacerbate the Clippers' problems. One has to wonder whether GM Lawrence Frank truly understands what is ailing this team, because doubling down on experience is certainly not the answer.

More LA Clippers News & Rumors: