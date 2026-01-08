Clippers’ Schedule Until Trade Deadline Sets Them Up Perfectly

Things hadn't gone well for the Los Angeles Clippers early on in the 2025-2026 season. The team expected to be near the top of the Western Conference, but, instead began the campaign winning only six of their first 27 games.

All hope seemed lost for Los Angeles up to that point, and given their injuries, controversy, and just overall inconsistent play, many questioned whether or not it was getting to the point of having to blow up the roster or not.

Man, how the tables have turned since then.

The team has won seven of its past nine games and now sees itself just two and a half games out of a play-in spot with the trade deadline less than a month away.

Clippers Have the 3rd-Easiest Remaining Schedule in the NBA

The Clippers have 14 games before the February 5 deadline, and most of the games look to be very winnable, except for a road contest in Detroit against the East-leading Pistons.

Two games each against the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards are in that stretch, along with a home game where they go up against the Charlotte Hornets.

Four games against the Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, and the injury-ravaged and Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets are also on the schedule over this next month, a stretch that could give the Clippers a perfect opportunity to continue their sudden climb back into postseason contention.

Looking even further, Los Angeles has the third-easiest remaining schedule by opponent winning percentage, per Tankathon, with their remaining opponents having just a .481 winning percentage.

All told, it looks like the Clippers are finally putting things together. Derrick Jones, Jr. was injured again recently, but the duo of Kawhi Leohasnard and James Harden has continued to come through, and the team's younger players have played key roles in this winning streak.

In particular, rookie guard Kobe Sanders started in place of Harden in Monday night's win over the Golden State Warriors, and he played solid defense on Stephen Curry as the Clippers held on late for another win.

During their difficult start to the season, it seemed incomprehensible that Los Angeles would be able to contend for a postseason spot. But thankfully for them, they've seemed to flip the switch at long last, and they have a perfect chance to keep riding the momentum of their winning ways.

