Unexpected Backup Giving Clippers Exactly What They Need in Recent Surge

Man, how times can change.

It wasn't that long ago that the Los Angeles Clippers were languishing in the Western Conference basement, sitting with a 6-21 record in mid-December as questions over a potential rebuild began to emerge.

Now the team seems to have almost completely turned the tide, rattling off 10 wins in their last 12 games to climb firmly back into postseason contention.

And while the expected contributors like Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and the recent return of Ivica Zubac have helped the Clippers dig out of this hole, third-year wing Jordan Miller has been a pleasant surprise for the team of late.

It's Time for Clippers to Sign Jordan Miller to a Standard Contract

The 25-year-old is currently signed to a two-way contract, but he's helped lead a young second unit and, at this point, should certainly be under consideration to be signed to a standard contract and has earned a permanent rotation spot.

The Clippers have one standard contract spot available as of this writing, and could create a second if they officially release point guard Chris Paul as well, making a contract conversion for Miller possible under the cap.

Miller's been a solid defender across his stint with the Clippers this year, and he's made his presence known on the offensive end this month, particularly, including putting up 21 points in a win against the Brooklyn Nets and 14 points in Monday's victory over the Charlotte Hornets, going an efficient 6-for-11 on the night.

Miller has been an unexpected bright spot for a team that's been hurt by injury issues this year, and he's stepped up admirably in the most extended NBA opportunity in his career.

For a team that's been carried by the contributions of Kawhi and Harden but was frankly lacking in depth as recently as earlier this season, the rise of Miller should help them as they try to solidify a postseason spot down the road while also managing injuries.

The Clippers sit just one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final play-in spot and 4 1/2 behind the Golden State Warriors for the eighth spot - the second of two advantageous play-in spots where one win earns a playoff berth.

All things considered, the Clippers are in a significantly different spot than they were last month, and that leads to a different mindset on the season. And while that shift is ongoing, it's time to reward one of the key depth pieces that helped get them here in Miller with a standard NBA deal.

Read More About the LA Clippers: