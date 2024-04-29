Shocking Story From Phoenix Suns Locker Room Revealed
Shortly after the Phoenix Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Shams Charania of The Athletic released an article detailing some of the dysfunction Phoenix had been experiencing throughout the season. The article began with a shocking locker room story from the night Phoenix trailed the LA Clippers 35-4 in the first quarter.
"Frank Vogel entered the home locker room at Footprint Center and lit into his team. After his Phoenix Suns had fallen into a 35-4 hole en route to a loss to the LA Clippers on April 9, the head coach yelled so much that his voice could be heard outside the locker room. There was only one problem," The Athletic wrote. "On this night, Suns players weren't buying it. The outburst seemed forced and out of character in their eyes. It continued at the next day's shootaround in Los Angeles, Vogel tearing into the Suns before that night's road win over the Clippers. Vogel's eruption left players rolling their eyes, sources briefed on the matter told The Athletic. One player even told The Athletic he had to keep from laughing."
The Clippers jumped all over Phoenix in that game, with Russell Westbrook recording a 16/15/15 triple-double to lead a convincing win without Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Per The Athletic, this game was one of the moments that contributed to a disconnect between Vogel and Suns players.
