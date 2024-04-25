Ty Lue Gives Kawhi Leonard Injury Update Before Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 3
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his return from injury in Game 2 vs. the Dallas Mavericks, and came out of that game feeling good. Leonard told the media after his return that he did not experience any issues with his knee after his first game action in over three weeks, and that seems to still be the case entering Game 3.
Speaking with reporters prior to Thursday afternoon's practice in Dallas, Clippers head coach Ty Lue said Leonard is feeling good. Lue did not go into much detail about what his star forward will do in practice, but said the team as a whole would not be doing any contact work.
Lue was asked about a possible increase in Leonard's minute for Game 3, and said he would need to inquire with the medical staff first, but joked that hopefully Leonard can get up to the 46 minutes Luka Doncic played in Game 2.
The Clippers are officially listing Leonard as questionable on the Game 3 injury report, but based upon Lue's comments, it seems that he will be good to go. Leonard was out on the court shooting prior to practice, and looked to be preparing for his usual level of participation in whatever the team had planned.
This is a crucial Game 3 with the series tied at 1-1.
