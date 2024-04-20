Unsettling Kawhi Leonard Injury Update Before Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 1
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is going to be listed as questionable for Game 1 vs. the Dallas Mavericks, but all signs now point to him not being available for the series opener. Speaking with reporters prior to Saturday's practice, Lue said Leonard has been able to get shots up, but will not take any contact prior to Sunday's game.
While Lue was unable to say whether or not Leonard will play in Game 1, it seems very unlikely the star forward would go from taking no contact at Saturday's practice to being available for a playoff game by Sunday afternoon.
Clippers star Paul George also addressed the media on Saturday, and seemed to be preparing to play without his star teammate.
"Kawhi wants to be in this more than anybody," George said. "He's working hard, he's doing everything he can to be available... When he's ready he'll be ready."
George said the Clippers have been unlucky in recent seasons when it comes to injuries, but added he is trying to focus on the positives, saying, "I do think at some point he’ll be with us."
Based upon what Lue and George shared on Saturday, Leonard's status for Game 1 is in some serious doubt, and it seems increasingly unlikely that he will be available when this series begins.
