A Comprehensive Guide to the Bucks' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Milwaukee Bucks' future draft pick stash.

With the formidable Giannis Antetokounmpo at the helm, the Milwaukee Bucks are always in position to make a splash.

But teams are always looking to acquire even more talent, and draft picks are the NBA's currency.

Here is a comprehensive guide to the Bucks' future pick stash:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Bucks

--

2

Cavaliers/Warriors*

Andre Drummond

Details:

* - Less favorable between Cleveland and Golden State's selections.

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Blazers

Trevor Ariza

2

Bucks

--

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

2

Bucks

--

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Bucks

--

2

Bucks

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Bucks

--

2

Bucks

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Bucks

--

2

Bucks

--

