A Comprehensive Guide to the Bucks' Future Draft Picks

With the formidable Giannis Antetokounmpo at the helm, the Milwaukee Bucks are always in position to make a splash.

But teams are always looking to acquire even more talent, and draft picks are the NBA's currency.

Here is a comprehensive guide to the Bucks' future pick stash:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Bucks -- 2 Cavaliers/Warriors* Andre Drummond

Details:

* - Less favorable between Cleveland and Golden State's selections.

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Blazers Trevor Ariza 2 Bucks --

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Pacers Malcolm Brogdon

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 2 Bucks --

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Bucks -- 2 Bucks --

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Bucks -- 2 Bucks --

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Bucks -- 2 Bucks --

