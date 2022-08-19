A Comprehensive Guide to the Bucks' Future Draft Picks
A guide to the Milwaukee Bucks' future draft pick stash.
With the formidable Giannis Antetokounmpo at the helm, the Milwaukee Bucks are always in position to make a splash.
But teams are always looking to acquire even more talent, and draft picks are the NBA's currency.
Here is a comprehensive guide to the Bucks' future pick stash:
2023 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
2
Bucks
--
2
Cavaliers/Warriors*
Andre Drummond
Details:
* - Less favorable between Cleveland and Golden State's selections.
2024 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
2
Blazers
Trevor Ariza
2
Bucks
--
2025 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
2
Pacers
Malcolm Brogdon
2027 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
2
Bucks
--
2028 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Bucks
--
2
Bucks
--
2029 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Bucks
--
2
Bucks
--
2030 NBA Draft
|Round
|Team
|Deal
1
Bucks
--
2
Bucks
--
