Former Duke Stars Remain Atop Latest NBA Rookie Ladder

Just over a quarter through the NBA season, the 2025 draft class appears to be one of the best we've seen in years. Plenty of rookies have dazzled with impressive performances in limited time, showcasing star potential.

There are currently nine rookies in double-digit scoring, four of whom are averaging over 15 points per game. The rest of the league has seen a major offensive jump, but to see first-year players burst onto the scene like this is surprising, nonetheless.

NBA.com's latest rookie ladder continues to have two top-four picks battle it out for Rookie of the Year honors. Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, former Duke teammates, rank first and second in Steve Aschburner's most recent list.

Flagg, who just put up a historic career-high of 42 points against the Utah Jazz, is averaging 18.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. After a slow start to his career, the No. 1 overall pick is quickly turning into one of the most exciting players in the league, displaying elite skills on both ends of the floor.

"[Flagg's] 42-point game in Monday’s overtime loss at Utah came in his 26th NBA appearance, which was quicker than a bunch of legendary players had their first night of 40+, including Elgin Baylor, Larry Bird, Allen Iverson and LeBron James," Aschburner wrote.

"The only giants who got there before Flagg? Oscar Robertson (14), Michael Jordan (nine), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (seven) and all-time best rookie Wilt Chamberlain, who dropped 43 with 28 rebounds at New York in his NBA debut (and would have broken the Internet by averaging 37.6 points and 27 boards that season)."

Knueppel, on the other hand, has been efficient from the jump. The No. 4 pick is putting up 19 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on incredible 47-41-92 shooting splits. The Charlotte Hornets are quickly making him the focal point of a struggling offense, with him clearly being a potential franchise cornerstone amid LaMelo Ball trade rumors.

"When Hornets teammate LaMelo Ball was voted Kia Rookie of the Year in 2021, he averaged 14.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists, while shooting 43%. Knueppel’s same stats – in an admittedly deeper class – are 18.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.5 apg and 46% on 3-pointers," Aschburner wrote. "His 89 3-pointers trail only Donovan Mitchell (101) and Stephen Curry (93)."

New Orleans Pelicans rookies Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears are the next two listed, while No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe rounds out the top five. However, Duke's former stars are head-and-shoulders above the rest of the class, showing how successful the Blue Devils are in producing the top professional talent.