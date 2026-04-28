Kon Knueppel put Together Stellar Season Despite ROTY Runner-Up

On Monday, the NBA announced that Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg had officially won the league’s Rookie of the Year Award, leaving Hornets’ wing Kon Knueppel as the runner-up.

Flagg was more than deserving of bringing home the hardware, having functioned as a two-way superstar for Dallas in his debut season. He led the Mavericks in points, rebounds, assists and steals, joining only Michael Jordan.

Still, Knueppel’s season deserves praise in its own right.

The fourth overall pick, Knueppel wasn’t expected to star so early for Charlotte, but was hot from the word go. He quickly ingratiated himself in a rising Hornets’ core, creating a three-headed monster alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

On the season, Knueppel scored 18.5 points on 48% shooting, adding 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.7 steals per game. His claim to fame was his white-hot 3-point shooting, in addition to being crucial in leading the Hornets to their best season in years, which included being one of the better net ratings after the turn of the year.

Knueppel’s prowess from beyond the arc was truly unprecedented, with him not only breaking the rookie record for 3-pointers made, but leading the entire league in makes from beyond the arc, the first ever time in league history. He made 273 in total, hitting on a blistering 43% clip, which included a slow last month. He finished just one ahead of his teammate in Ball, who had 272.

Knueppel was widely expected to be an elite shooter, though few saw just how quickly he would acclimate himself on the NBA floor.

It all culminated in a 44-win season for Charlotte, its first 40-win season since the 2021-22 season, and just the second since 2015-16. While the team ultimately couldn’t punch its way into the postseason via the Play-In Tournament, there’s more hope in the Hornets than has been in some time.

Knueppel ultimately didn't do enough to bring home the initial hardware, though his upside with blistering shooting and feel for the game screams there could be plenty more accolades in his future. In most seasons, he put together a Rookie of the Year-level season, though he happened to be playing in the same year with his former Duke teammate and roommate in Flagg.

The Hornets have now garnered one more lottery pick via their Play-In loss, and will look to add even more talent alongside Knueppel and co. to make a push next season.