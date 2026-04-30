NBA Rookie Report Cards: Picks No. 1-3

With the 2025-26 NBA regular season in the rearview mirror, it's now time to look back and reflect on all that the 2025 rookie class showed us in their debut campaigns.

It's worth noting that Dylan Harper and V.J. Edgecombe are still competing in the playoffs with the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers respectively, so their grades are based solely on the regular season to ensure every first-year player is evaluated on level ground.

Remember that this grade not only reflects each rookie's performance this year, but also the level of optimism that should surround them moving forward, particularly relative to their draft position.



Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks: A

No. 1 Overall Pick

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks to score as Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller (11) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In a historic rookie campaign, Flagg averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on a rebuilding 26-56 Mavericks team less than a year after the Luka Doncic trade. He became the first teenager in NBA history to score 50 points in a game and answered key offensive questions that followed him out of Duke. His handle tightened in traffic, his first step was noticeably quicker, and he demonstrated a largely unforeseen scoring ceiling by developing a lethal floater game. This ahead-of-schedule off-the-dribble creation elevates his ceiling and brings MVP-caliber outcomes into realistic view.



However, his three-point shooting still needs significant improvement, and his defense was inconsistent for much of the year, showing up in spurts rather than as a nightly force like it did at Duke. That two-way dominance was central to his top pick case, so it may still be in his future, but Flagg's offensive growth beyond what he showed at the college level earns him an A.

Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs: A-

No. 2 Overall Pick

Mar 25, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Harper never had the opportunity to put up gaudy numbers on a 62-win Spurs team with Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and De'Aaron Fox leading the way, and his three-point shooting has been inconsistent throughout the year. But in the minutes he did get, the Rutgers product was outstanding, averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in just 22.6 minutes per game. At 6-foot-5, he operates as a point guard with an effortless handle and a collection of advanced counters that most rookies couldn't fathom. He complements his handle with incredible downhill athleticism consisting of both high-level quickness as well as extraordinary contact balance and his finishing package is already top-tier for any NBA guard.



Further, his pick-and-roll passing flashed star playmaking upside, and his team defense extended well beyond strong point-of-attack work into impactful rotations and defensive playmaking that typically doesn't exist in potential star backcourt creators. Harper was not a factor in the Rookie of the Year conversation as he simply didn't have as productive of a season as some of his peers, but the framework of a future All-NBA player is undoubtedly there, and earns him an A-.

V.J. Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers: A-

No. 3 Overall Pick

Mar 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Edgecombe hit the ground running in his rookie season, averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while leading all rookies in steals. He was arguably the biggest surprise of the top three picks as he quickly found a productive role for a playoff team. He's added value to Philadelphia through his transition slashing, catch-and-shooting, strong rebounding and disruptive defense in a demanding two-way role. This well-rounded skill-set has already made the former Baylor Bear a positive two-way off-guard, and he projects to continue growing in this valuable archetype for years to come.



Still, his grade is slightly held back due to limitations as a handler and finisher through contact that persisted throughout the season. As a result, he hasn't consistently flashed the star on-ball creation upside that some of his peers have shown this year, which ultimately earns Edgecombe an A-.