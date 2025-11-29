Nets Rookie Egor Demin Posts Career-High vs. 76ers

There's a lot to be disappointed about regarding the Brooklyn Nets, but there's also a lot of upside and promise for the future. At 3-15, they're clearly a bottom feeder, aiming for the lottery. However, the Nets have five first-round rookies taking the floor this season, and one has been pretty impressive thus far.

Egor Demin, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, hasn't posted crazy averages. Putting up 8.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on 38-35-83 shooting splits, he hasn't been a top rookie. However, he recently showcased immense potential in the best game of his early career.

Demin put up a career-high 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in a 115-103 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He played 30 minutes, the most of his early season, and took full advantage of the opportunity.

Demin shot just 8-for-18 from the field and 5-for-14 from three, but there was a lot to like when the shots fell. He has displayed a smooth stroke and great aggression in pulling deep shots. The Russian rookie scored both off the dribble and the catch, getting to the rim on a few occasions.

Many fans and analysts have been critical of how head coach Jordi Fernandez utilizes the rookie talent in the second half. Demin is averaging just over 11 minutes in the second half, but that number was boosted after he logged 20 in the final two quarters against the 76ers. That's where he played best, putting up most of his stats in that time.

Coming into the NBA, there were questions regarding Demin's scoring aggression and three-point shot. He was regarded as an elite playmaker with defensive potential as a 6-foot-8 guard with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, but many wondered if he could be a true go-to scorer as a lottery pick.

The numbers in that department haven't been as spectacular as other rookies like Cooper Flagg or Kon Knueppel, but last night's game gave Demin the chance to score more with Michael Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas out.

There's still a lot of work to do in terms of his development, but the 19-year-old showcased a lot on both sides of the ball. The potential is there, and it looks like the Nets are building a sufficient young core with the amount of early talent and draft capital for the future.