Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren: Sophomore Outlook
In 2022, Chet Holmgren was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the No. 2 slot, succeeding the first pick in Paolo Banchero to the Orlando Magic and preceding Jabari Smith Jr. to the Houston Rockets as the third selection.
Later that summer, a lisfranc injury to his right in foot in a Pro-Am game against LeBron James sidelined him for what was supposed to be his season debut in the NBA. He'd look on to see the Thunder to improve by 16 wins to reach a 40-42 record, along with a Play-In victory and ensuing defeat to end the team's season.
In that time, Holmgren's work ethic proved true as he rehabbed, prepped and returned back to his pre-injury form, if not better heading into his first actual season in 2023-24.
With his freshman campaign now wrapped up, the way he sustained and weathered the storm to pull off a runner-up for Rookie of the Year and being one of the best rookie seasons on the first-seeded team in the West is commendable.
"“Right now, this is, in my opinion, the lowest level of Chet Holmgren we're going to see, which is pretty exciting,” head coach Mark Daigneault said during Oklahoma City's exit interviews a week ago. “And the reason I'm so confident saying that is because of his appetite for improvement. He's a guy that is incredibly focused.
“Basketball is his number one priority. He sleeps in his sneakers. He will have a great summer physically and skill-wise.”
The quotes from his head coach is a testament to the 16.5-point, 8-rebound, 2-block season that Holmgren was able to curate. From spacing and running the floor, transition or spot-up threes, being a great rim deterrent, the culmination of his performances this season gave a great glimpse as to what he could achieve.
Though, after the series that ended his season against the Dallas Mavericks' Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, there could need to be something addressed in the form of physicality if he will continue to be used as a primary source of rebounding.
But it's no question that Holmgren will be one of the hardest working sophomores in the gym over the summer, as his desire to grind and improve is palpable.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.