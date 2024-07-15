San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle Out for Remainder of Summer League
Stephon Castle's Summer League didn't last so long, but he was still able to display just some of what he'll bring to the table for this year's San Antonio team.
On Saturday night, Castle competed against his former UConn teammate and fellow national champion Donovan Clingan, Each started for their respective teams, but the 6-foot-6 guard outplayed the 7-foot-2 Clingan on the offensive side of the ball. Going just 1-for-8 from the field and hitting none of his three tries from beyond the arc, Clingan couldn't get it going on that end but still provided 13 boards, five swats and a steal in his NBA Summer League debut.
For Castle, he showed off a lot in his 29 minutes on the floor. He had 22 points with six of those coming from three, handing out four dimes, grabbing five rebounds and forcing a steal. He was pretty impressive in his debut in his own right. He did commit five turnovers and shot just 8-for-21 from the field, something he certainly can improve on but his very high usage on the night yielded more opportunities for mistakes.
But as the game winded down, Castle suffered a minor wrist injury, calling for the team to take him out of the game, and for the remainder of summer league. San Antonio didn't need to see much regardless, as Castle will be an integral piece off the bench for the Spurs this season, but for the former Husky to be playing just one contest throughout the event is a bit of a letdown for San Antonio fans and the franchise who want to see just exactly what he's capable of.
Though, that'll come to light early on in the season when he's paired on the floor with Victor Wembanyama. For now, rehabbing his minor injury and focusing on the season ahead is what's needed from the No. 4 pick out of UConn.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.