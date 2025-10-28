VJ Edgecombe Continues All-Star Level Start to Career
Both Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper have seen solid starts to their NBA career, though few rookies in NBA history have been able to match what No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe has done through three games.
For many NBA decision-makers and draft experts, the draft truly started with the third pick, as both Flagg and Harper were forgone conclusions at No. 1 and 2, respectively. The 76ers ultimately chose Baylor wing VJ Edgecombe, and it seems rightfully so given his blazing start in the regular season.
Edgecombe came out firing in the team’s opener, scoring a blistering 34 points on 50% shooting, adding seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in the process. It was one of the better rookie debuts we’ve seen in over a decade, and the former Bear didn’t seem content to let it end there.
He scored 15 points on 15 shots in his second outing, not seeing a mightily efficient night from the field. Still, he stuffed the stat sheet, pouring on eight needed assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block in the process.
Most recently, Edgecombe returned to form, pouring on 26 points on a seamless 10-for-17 shooting, hitting two of his four triples while adding seven assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal.
Even better, Edgecombe’s play has translated to success for the Sixers. They’re one of just four undefeated teams left, sitting at 3-0 alongside the Thunder, Bulls and Spurs.
The 76ers have faced off against three Eastern Conference does, downing all three in relatively close contests. They outlasted Boston, 117-116 in the opener, obviously needing every bit of Edgecombe’s scoring to get it done. They saw a come-from-behind win over a better looking Hornets squad days ago, and downed Orlando by double-digits in their best performance yet on Monday night.
Through three games, Edgecombe is now averaging 25.0 points per game, trailing only Tyrese Maxey on Philadelphia’s roster. If one looked closely, they’d see All-Star impact within Edgecombe’s lines.
While the guard-wing hybrid could just be amid a hot start, it doesn't seem like his production will be tapering off anytime soon. The 76ers seem fully content to give him his shots, with Joel Embiid seeing a shaky start to the season, and Paul George remaining on the injury report. Edgecombe's general confidence has given him an early-season boost, and NBA spacing seems to be working wonders for his driving ability and comfort shooting the ball.
The 76ers next take on Washington tonight, hoping to keep their undefeated season alive.