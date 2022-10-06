Skip to main content
NBA Draft

2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From ACC

Who are the top players in the ACC as it relates to draft stock?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

During every draft cycle, one conference ultimately ends up being the most stacked when it comes to NBA talent. College basketball is one of the primary entry points for prospects to make that leap to the professional level, whether they are one-and-done talents or stick around campus for more than a season.

In the upcoming college basketball campaign, there’s quite a bit of talent in the ACC.

Who are the top players in the conference as it relates to draft stock and projections for next summer’s 2023 NBA Draft?

Dariq Whitehead (Duke)

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 2023 NBA Draft

Although he's recovering from a foot injury, Whitehead should come back just fine and showcase his tremendous talent this season. While the top two spots in the upcoming draft will be hard to crack, he has the upside to be taken as early as third overall if all goes right.

Dereck Lively II (Duke)

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 2023 NBA Draft

The top player in the country coming out of high school, Lively is the perfect modern big. His offensive game is a work in progress, but the floor spacing and defensive upside should land him in the lottery.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Terquavion Smith (NC State)

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 2023 NBA Draft

Smith would have been a potential first rounder in the 2022 NBA Draft, but decided late in the process that he would come back to college for another season. An explosive scorer, he could be taken pretty early in this summer's draft after betting on himself.

Baba Miller (Florida State)

Baba Miller, Florida St., NBA Draft

Although he's certainly not the most polished prospect today, Miller has as much upside as any player in the entire country. He's got the height of a forward but possesses guard skills and can produce on both ends.

Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

Kyle Filipowski, 2023 NBA Draft, Duke

A strong prospect with a frame ready for the NBA, Filipowski should be a key piece of Duke's success this season. Not only is he physical, but he can also space the floor with his smooth 3-point jumper.

Honorable Mentions: JJ Starling, Tyrese Proctor, Judah Mintz, Caleb Love, Matthew Cleveland

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (3)

Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils
North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack
Florida State Seminoles
Florida State Seminoles

Scoot Henderson, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite
Newsfeed

Wembanyama, Henderson Only Scrape the Surface of 2023 Draft Class

By Derek Parker
Rayan Rupert, NBL, New Zealand Breakers, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

Rayan Rupert: Positive, Negative, or Net Neutral Defender?

By Bryce Simon
Keyonte George, Baylor, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From Big 12

By Nick Crain
Scoot Henderson, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite
Newsfeed

2023 NBA Draft: Wembanyama and Henderson Prove Why Class Could be Generational

By Nick Crain
Victor Wembanyama, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

How to Watch: Victor Wembanyama Versus Scoot Henderson

By Draft Digest Staff
Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
Newsfeed

Can Jaden Ivey be successful playing off of Cade Cunningham

By Bryce Simon
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From Big Ten

By Nick Crain
Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
Newsfeed

NBA Rookie Roundup: Rockets Impress in Preseason Opener

By Derek Parker