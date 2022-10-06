2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From ACC

During every draft cycle, one conference ultimately ends up being the most stacked when it comes to NBA talent. College basketball is one of the primary entry points for prospects to make that leap to the professional level, whether they are one-and-done talents or stick around campus for more than a season.

In the upcoming college basketball campaign, there’s quite a bit of talent in the ACC.

Who are the top players in the conference as it relates to draft stock and projections for next summer’s 2023 NBA Draft?

Dariq Whitehead (Duke)

Although he's recovering from a foot injury, Whitehead should come back just fine and showcase his tremendous talent this season. While the top two spots in the upcoming draft will be hard to crack, he has the upside to be taken as early as third overall if all goes right.

Dereck Lively II (Duke)

The top player in the country coming out of high school, Lively is the perfect modern big. His offensive game is a work in progress, but the floor spacing and defensive upside should land him in the lottery.

Terquavion Smith (NC State)

Smith would have been a potential first rounder in the 2022 NBA Draft, but decided late in the process that he would come back to college for another season. An explosive scorer, he could be taken pretty early in this summer's draft after betting on himself.

Baba Miller (Florida State)

Although he's certainly not the most polished prospect today, Miller has as much upside as any player in the entire country. He's got the height of a forward but possesses guard skills and can produce on both ends.

Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

A strong prospect with a frame ready for the NBA, Filipowski should be a key piece of Duke's success this season. Not only is he physical, but he can also space the floor with his smooth 3-point jumper.

Honorable Mentions: JJ Starling, Tyrese Proctor, Judah Mintz, Caleb Love, Matthew Cleveland

