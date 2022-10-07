2023 NBA Draft: Villanova’s Cam Whitmore to Undergo Thumb Surgery

Villanova’s Cam Whitmore, one of the top prospects in the entire 2023 NBA Draft cycle, is set to undergo surgery on his right thumb after injuring it in practice Wednesday, per the team.

Whitmore will be sidelined while he recovers and re-evaluated in early November.

While there are certainly worse injuries to be had, there’s a caveat with Whitmore’s injury. One of the fastest riser’s in the class due to a strong FIBA performance, Whitmore is a high-flying forward who uses strength and power rather than skill and finesse.

Whether it’s in transition or in a half court set, Whitmore leverages his strength and weight to bully this opponents. He’s one of the best scorers off the dribble in this class and has proven to be able to get to the rim any time he wants to. From there, he’s got the body control to finish difficult layups as well as the vertical pop to dunk on his opponent. As a high school star, Whitmore was known for putting guys on posters.

In accordance with that, Whitmore’s ranged shooting was likely his top swing skill, something that will undoubtedly be hampered by a thumb injury.

Without a clear picture as to what his perimeter game will look like in college, his stock could vary depending on what teams are hanging around the lottery range.

Whitmore has ranged anywhere from the 3rd prospect overall to the mid-first round on most big boards and mock drafts.

