Upcoming Draft Class Provides Many Options at Center with Depth at That Position
The 2024 NBA Draft class too often gets labeled as weak. Absent the leading, marquee talents of previous years, people have tamed expectations for this group of guys.
However, with ample depth at the center position, this class offers countless potential cornerstones in the frontcourt. From the Washington Wizards to the Portland Trail Blazers to the Toronto Raptors, nearly every team towards the top of the lottery odds on Tankathon could use one of these talented center prospects.
Alexandre Sarr, Perth Wildcats
By way of Australia’s NBL, the French 7-footer sits atop many big boards. With fluid movement skills and tantalizing flashes of dominance, Sarr’s intrigue stems from his potential as a versatile defensive force with a savvy offensive skill set.
Donovan Clingan, UConn Huskies
A back-to-back national champion with the Huskies, the 7-foot-2 Clingan fortifies the rim defensively and secures the boards. A huge body, the Connecuticut native is a good bet to become a strong NBA anchor on the defensive end. Offensively, he’ll need to continue developing as a play finisher.
Zach Edey, Purdue Boilermakers
One of the greatest in college basketball history, Edey will bring his dominant array of skills to the NBA next season. He’ll bring a transformative interior presence on both ends with his scoring, rebounding, and rim-protecting while clinging onto loads of hidden potential.
Kyle Flipowski, Duke Blue Devils
North of 7 feet tall himself, the former Blue Devil is coming off two great years of ACC play. He scores from all over the floor and could pose matchup problems at the next level. His defensive chops are still a work in progress, but with his length and fluidity, he has some encouraging foundational skills in this aspect.
Yves Missi, Baylor Bears
Few work harder on the court than Missi. The former Baylor Bear crashes the boards on both ends with vigor, protects the rim with fervor, and demonstrates good understanding of positioning on both ends.
Kel’el Ware, Indiana Hoosiers
After his freshman season at Oregon, Ware transferred to Bloomington to play for the Hoosiers. As a sophomore, he showcased his intriguing athletic tools and fluid skill-set for a 7-footer.
