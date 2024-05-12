NBA Draft

2024 NBA Draft Lottery: Live Updates

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery kicks off today, follow along for live updates.

May 16, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; A overall shot of the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place
The long-awaited 2024 NBA Draft Lottery is officially here. Fourteen NBA teams NBA teams will be waiting with bated breath to learn if they’ve landed the coveted top prize, the No. 1 pick.

Here are live results for the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery updated in real-time:

No. 1: Atlanta Hawks

No. 2: Washington Wizards

No. 3: Houston Rockets

No. 4: San Antonio Spurs

No. 5: Detroit Pistons

No. 6: Charlotte Hornets

No. 7: Portland Trail Blazers

No. 8: San Antonio Spurs

No. 9: Memphis Grizzlies

No. 10: Utah Jazz

No. 11: Chicago Bulls

No. 12: OKC Thunder

No. 13: Sacramento Kings

No. 14: Portland Trail Blazers

Now, prospects will take to the NBA Draft Combine to showcase their measurements, skills and basketball knowledge. The 2024 NBA Draft will be the first ever two-day event, beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26 and concluding with the second round on Thursday, June 27.

You can reference Draft Digest’s most recent big board here.

