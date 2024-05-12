2024 NBA Draft Lottery: Live Updates
The long-awaited 2024 NBA Draft Lottery is officially here. Fourteen NBA teams NBA teams will be waiting with bated breath to learn if they’ve landed the coveted top prize, the No. 1 pick.
Here are live results for the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery updated in real-time:
No. 1: Atlanta Hawks
No. 2: Washington Wizards
No. 3: Houston Rockets
No. 4: San Antonio Spurs
No. 5: Detroit Pistons
No. 6: Charlotte Hornets
No. 7: Portland Trail Blazers
No. 8: San Antonio Spurs
No. 9: Memphis Grizzlies
No. 10: Utah Jazz
No. 11: Chicago Bulls
No. 12: OKC Thunder
No. 13: Sacramento Kings
No. 14: Portland Trail Blazers
Now, prospects will take to the NBA Draft Combine to showcase their measurements, skills and basketball knowledge. The 2024 NBA Draft will be the first ever two-day event, beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26 and concluding with the second round on Thursday, June 27.
You can reference Draft Digest’s most recent big board here.
