2024 NBA Draft: Washington Wizards Should Take UConn's Donovan Clingan With Second Pick
Amongst the NBA’s 30 teams, the Washington Wizards lack direction more than perhaps any other franchise. They won just 15 games this season, and are moving forward without any semblance of a blue chip prospect to build around. Even with the second overall pick, the 2024 NBA Draft Class may not offer a franchise-defining prospect.
However, Donovan Clingan makes, by far, the most sense for the Wizards with this pick.
Given Washington’s top two prospects at the moment, Deni Avdija and Bilal Coulibaly, are defensive-oriented wings, Clingan’s rim protection chops would allow Washington to build toward a strong team defense moving forward. To start stacking wins in the near future, Washington will need to specialize on one side of the ball, and Clingan provides them the opportunity to do exactly so defensively.
Behind the lengthy wing defense of Avdija and Coulibaly, Clingan’s 7-foot-2 frame and 7-foot-7 wingspan will fortify the rim. Not only does the 20-year-old have the massive 280-pound frame needed to deter rim attempts, but he’s equipped with an advanced skillset as an interior defender. He’s quick to get off the ground, has a knack for finding shots with his hands, and possesses a great understanding of angles and positioning. He racks up block numbers while playing a conservative style of defense that avoids costly mistakes.
At just 20 years old, Clingan also has room to grow. He can add even more strength, improve his mobility, and sharpen his reads with experience.
Clingan does not bring the offensive upside that top picks of years past have, but he has clear pathways to NBA roles on offense. His size helps immensely when finishing on the interior, he sets hard screens, and he can crash the offensive boards. He likely won’t be doing too much scoring, but Clingan has the skillset to fulfill simplified offensive roles at the NBA level.
When he is presumably available with the second overall pick, the Wizards should take Clingan off the board and build toward an elite defensive team.
