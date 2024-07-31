2025 NBA Draft: Freshman Drake Powell Could be Carolina's X-Factor
Upon looking at North Carolina signee Drake Powell, the physical tools are obvious – he stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 195 pounds, but what really stands out about his game is the desire, the motor on both ends of the floor, something that has to be seen on tape to be fully understood.
A North Carolina native, Powell committed to the Tar Heels over Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Tennessee, and others, giving Hubert Davis an additional five-star in the class of 2024 alongside shooting guard Ian Jackson.
As good as the tools are, Powell is still learning feel on the offensive end of the floor; his strength lies in his elite defense and ability and willingness to attack the glass. A bit like 2023 G League Ignite star Ron Holland, Drake Powell is a defensive stalwart, a versatile small forward who can defend guards as well as opposing wings with an excellent mix of lateral speed, length, and explosiveness.
For his height, he is an excellent shot-blocker and contester, a player who can truly have an immediate impact and play against the opponent's best offensive player. On the offensive end, he's not an elite shooter, but is an excellent finisher at the rim. According to Synergy Sports, Powell is graded as "Excellent" around the basket, rated in the 98th percentile with a blistering 1.65 points per shot.
He's also a great cutter, and though the handle is a bit shaky, it's definitely improving. Should he take steps forward with his ability to put the ball on the deck, he has the potential to become a legitimate slasher, taking his offensive game to the next level.
Powell will be a day-one starter for the Tar Heels, and alongside preseason All-American RJ Davis, the aforementioned Ian Jackson, and other players like Seth Trimble and Eliot Cadeau, and though North Carolina will be inexperienced at many positions, Powell's dynamism on defense and budding offensive game will make him a true X-factor.
